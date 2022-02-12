Left Menu

Hijab row: No protest, rallies allowed in Mysuru till Sunday

Mysuru Police has banned rallies, protests till Sunday in the wake of protests called by unidentified people over the Hijab row to maintain law and order.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:13 IST
Hijab row: No protest, rallies allowed in Mysuru till Sunday
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mysuru Police has banned rallies, protests till Sunday in the wake of protests called by unidentified people over the Hijab row to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders have been enforced under Section 144 of CrPC in the city.

As per an order issued by City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Prohibitory orders will be in force from February 12 (6 AM) to February 13 (10 PM). In the meantime, no protests or rallies will be allowed in the district. The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as the Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter and also suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022