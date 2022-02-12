Left Menu

No proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Amid reports regarding the closure of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday clarified that no proposal has been sent by the ministry to close any Railway Recruitment Board.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 11:06 IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said, "At present, there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board."

This comes after the Railway Minister was asked about the reasons behind shutting down the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board and whether the government has received any requests for the withdrawal of the move. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

