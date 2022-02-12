Unnao murder case: One suspect arrested, further investigation underway

One more person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in UP's Unnao, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh informed. "There was no required change in the FIR after 24 hours, so an inspector in charge was suspended by SP. Another accused, Suraj, has been arrested. Post Mortem report is yet to be received and investigation is still underway," Singh said.

A probe was initiated to look into allegations of negligence by police personnel after the body of a girl from Unnao, who was missing for over two months, was found in a septic tank at a vacant plot here owned by a late former minister's son Rajol Singh on Thursday, the District Magistrate informed. Last month, the deceased girl's mother Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh, (son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh) forcefully took her daughter.

Late former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh has been accused of murdering and kidnapping the 22-year-old girl by the family of the victim. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded answers from police for allegedly delaying the investigation in the case.

"The person whom they are saying belongs to SP has died 4 years ago. Police should answer why they took so many days to act on the matter. We are with the victim's family and their demands should be fulfilled," Akhilesh Yadav said. (ANI)

