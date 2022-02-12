J-K: Chinar Corps evacuate woman to hospital from snow-bound Baraub

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps warriors on Saturday evacuated a woman from the Baraub area of Bandipur district of Jammu and Kashmir and carried her to a helipad crossing a long stretch of snow on Saturday.

"Chinar warriors along with Civil Helicopter Services and Block Medical Office, Dawar, evacuated Fazali Begum, from Baraub and carried her on stretcher for 1.5 km in snow till helipad. She was further shifted to Bandipora District Hospital," tweeted Chinar Corps.

Meanwhile, Srinagar reported minus 3-degree Celsius minimum temperature on Saturday while Pahalgam reported as low as minus 8.1-degree Celsius minimum temperature, as per the India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)