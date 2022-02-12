Delhi govt to organise musical play on Dr BR Ambedkar's life from Feb 25-Mar 12

Left Menu

The musical play on the life of Dr. BR Ambedkar will now be held from February 25 to March 12, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The musical play on the life of Dr. BR Ambedkar will now be held from February 25 to March 12, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The Chief Minister announced that the tickets for the general public will be free. There will be two shows per day. i.e. at 4 pm and 7 pm, he added.

"The musical play on the life of BR Ambedkar will now be held from February 25 to March 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, two shows per day at 4 pm and 7 pm," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. "Tickets for the show will be free. As we have limited seats, advance bookings will have to be done," he added.

Earlier on December 26, the Delhi government has postponed the event on the life of Dr. BR Ambedkar scheduled on January 5 till an undefined date, in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 23 announced that the Delhi government is organizing a musical play on the life of BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. It will be held from January 5.

"The Delhi government is organizing a musical play on the life of BR Ambedkar. It will be held from January 5, two shows per day at 5 PM and 8 PM, a total of 50 shows. Tickets for the show will be free. As we have limited seats, bookings will have to be done online," Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister had said on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

