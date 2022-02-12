Left Menu

Stop harassment by wrongful prosecution of Chakma's Activists: Complaint in NHRC

The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) has filed a complaint seeking the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) allegedly against false prosecution of the Chakma human rights defenders/community rights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:01 IST
Stop harassment by wrongful prosecution of Chakma's Activists: Complaint in NHRC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) has filed a complaint seeking the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) allegedly against false prosecution of the Chakma human rights defenders/community rights. According to the complainant, several Chakma defenders namely Kantimoni Chakma, Shanti Mohan Chakma, Sukra Chakma, Sunil Chakma, Sumar Jeevan Chakma, and Himanta Chakma of Dharmapur Village under Miao Circle, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh have been booked by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) order dated 10th February 2022 under Section 188 CrPC with respect to alleged violation of Section 144 CrPC.

On February 10, 2022, a complaint was filed by villagers of Neotan against the alleged removal of boundary pillars purportedly by these Chakma community rights activists. In its complaint to the NHRC, the CDFI stated, on February 8, 2022, an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) told a media house that he had admittedly not gone to erect the pillars. If the pillars were not erected, the question of removal does not arise.

According to the petition, the complaint was filed against one "Sri Shantimoi Chakma, Headman, Dharmapur II" by some people from nearby Neotan village but there is no person by the name "Sri Shantimoi Chakma" as Headman of Dharmapur II. Instead of identifying the real accused, the ADC initiated proceedings against a new person i.e. "Shri Shanti Moni Chakma, Headman, Dharmapur-II village" and started acting as the complaint, judge, and jury. The plea also stated that there is also no specific averment in the complaint dated February 10, 2022, that the alleged pillars were purportedly removed after the imposition of the Section 144 CrPC on February 9, 2022. Without conducting any inquiry as to whether the alleged offense was committed after the imposition of Section 144 CrPC, the ADC issued the proceedings under Section 188 CrPC which amounts to putting the cart before the horse and prohibited under law.

"The Chakmas and neighboring communities have been living peacefully for the last five decades peacefully and the Buri Dihing River was the recognized natural boundary between Dharmapur in the North and neighbouring Neoton village in the South," stated Suhas Chakma, founder of the CDFI "However, a problem started in November 2021 when the Chakma villagers of Dharmapur allegedly stopped one of the leaders of Neoton village, from illegally quarrying of boulders/stones from the new canal situated inside Dharmapur village for commercial supply to an illegal stone boulder/crusher nearby. The ADC instead of inquiring into the illegal quarrying sought to draw illegal and arbitrary boundary pillars between the two villages." - he added.

"The CDFI requested the NHRC to direct the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Miao to stop harassment of the Chakma community human rights defenders, ensure respect for the Supreme Court judgment National Human Rights Commission Vs State of Arunachal Pradesh and Anr of 9 January 1996 in letter and spirit, initiate the Contempt of Court proceedings against ADC for indirectly violating and scandalizing the Supreme Court judgment in National Human Rights Commission Vs State of Arunachal Pradesh and Anr of 9 January 1996; and direct the Director-General of Investigation of the NHRC to conduct an inquiry into illegal commercial quarrying from Buri Dihing river under Miao circle, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh," stated Chakma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022