Left Menu

K'taka hijab row: Opposition creating environment of polarization, stopping country's progress, says BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday slammed opposition parties over the Karnataka hijab row and said that they are creating an environment of polarization and stopping the country's progress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:30 IST
K'taka hijab row: Opposition creating environment of polarization, stopping country's progress, says BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday slammed opposition parties over the Karnataka hijab row and said that they are creating an environment of polarization and stopping the country's progress. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "It is strange that a lot of students have started wearing hijab in schools and some parties are accusing BJP of spreading communalism, polarization and division. Students should understand that there is a proper uniform for schools. They should follow the law if it has changed."

Singh also said it is being stated that the hijab row issue is taking place amid the assembly elections. "I would say that polarization is happening, the opposition is stopping the country's progress and it is true that all these efforts will affect elections. People must have understood who is making these efforts," he added.

The BJP leader said, "This whole incident is the same toolkit which is used to exaggerate the incident. It is important to stop it because the protest is growing at a faster pace." The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

The hijab row has now also spilled over to Rajasthan in a private college where some girls wearing hijab were stopped from entering the college. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022