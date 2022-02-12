Left Menu

Hijab row: Karnataka suspends classes for pre-university students

In the wake of the controversy over wearing hijab, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Department on Saturday said classes for pre-university students have been suspended in the state from February 12 to 15.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:38 IST
In the wake of the controversy over wearing hijab, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Department on Saturday said classes for pre-university students have been suspended in the state from February 12 to 15. Earlier, the schools had geared up for re-opening from February 14.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on had Friday instructed the Superintendents of Police (SP) and District Collectors (DC) to visit prominent schools in sensitive areas and ensure no untoward incident takes place there and said that Law and Order should be treated as a top priority. Protests had intensified in several parts of Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women) while others protested against wearing the hijab.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court. (ANI)

