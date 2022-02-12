Left Menu

Wife, son thrash man, throw him from 7th floor in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

A man was allegedly thrashed by his wife and son and was later thrown from the 7th floor of the building situated in the Amboli area of Mumbai, said Amboli police.

ANI | Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:49 IST
Wife, son thrash man, throw him from 7th floor in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly thrashed by his wife and son and was later thrown from the 7th floor of the building situated in the Amboli area of Mumbai, said Amboli police.

Both the accused have been arrested, the police stated.

A case of murder has been registered against them, added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022