Furniture cluster will increase job opportunity in Jabalpur: Himanshu Khare

The Madhya Pradesh government took an initiative to promote employment and industries by creating small clusters. Under this initiative, clusters are based on the raw material available at the local level, whether it is forest production or dairy production or agro-based. Most of the MSME sectors are associated with clusters that are micro with a capacity of about one crore.

Himanshu Khare, Senior Vice President, Chamber of Commerce, said that from Jabalpur, up to 500 wood goes to other states, especially Rajasthan, where the production of wood is very less. And we buy the same wood at a higher rate after the value addition. Under this initiative, it is envisioned that a furniture cluster should be developed in Jabalpur so that people can get employment. There are over 200 registered small industries that are ready to join this cluster. These include timber merchants and furniture manufacturers.

Preparation of cluster formation is going on, the consultant will come and select the place, after that the process will go ahead. Himanshu Khare also mentioned that if over 90% are small or micro in it, then an attractive proposal can be made. If the timber trader goes out of the city in the collector form, then accidents due to fire can also be reduced. Gursimran Saluja, who returned from America and is running the business of timber, said that we have been doing this ancestral work for almost 50 years. I am new but am actively engaged in this work. We work related to furniture and also provide the raw material. He said that in the last 2 years, there has been a lot of trouble due to coronavirus; all the units have been closed but the labourers have to be paid. Technology has not been upgraded yet. If cluster development is done through MSME, then we will get the knowledge of technology and Jabalpur will be seen in a new way and people will also get employment.

While Amardeep Singh Saluja said that this programme will be better for them because there is a problem of space inside this city and if all the facilities are available in one place, it will be the best. This will lead to the development of furniture and we can also do iron or steel furniture business and possibly, can compete with Chinese products. He also said, "we are ready. Now, it is up to the government. If it make space available, then we will shift the setup there." Pramod, another furniture businessman, said that in the last 2 years due to pandemic, there has been a lot of impact on our business and the employers had to pay from their own pockets. He further added that this is a good idea. The government has said that it will take 5 years from now, and then there will be recovery.

He urged the government to provide facilities in big cities. So, Jabalpur would become advanced and the job opportunities will also increase. (ANI)

