Bird census at sanctuary on

Erode (TN), Feb 12 (PTI): The Forest Department are engaged in enumerating the local and migrating birds at the Vellode Bird Sanctuary from Saturday.

Thousands of migratory birds coming from other countries mainly from Australia visit the sanctuary, stay here and breed, and are off two months for another destination or home. A number of forest personnel and student-volunteers are involved in the task of census.

