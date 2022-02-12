Bird census at sanctuary on

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:24 IST
Erode (TN), Feb 12 (PTI): The Forest Department are engaged in enumerating the local and migrating birds at the Vellode Bird Sanctuary from Saturday.

Thousands of migratory birds coming from other countries mainly from Australia visit the sanctuary, stay here and breed, and are off two months for another destination or home. A number of forest personnel and student-volunteers are involved in the task of census.

