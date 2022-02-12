Siberian birds flock to Sangam, attract tourists to Prayagraj

Thousands of Siberian birds have added to the attraction of Prayagraj, which is hosting the annual Magh Mela that attracts pilgrims and tourists in droves. During the month of Magh, lakhs of people visit Prayagraj to take at the Sangam- the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. This is also th time that thousands of Siberian birds flocked to the area.

"We are feeding these birds while taking a boat ride and watching them fly past us. It is a wonderful experience especially in the evening before the sunsets", a tourist told ANI. "The number of birds is increasing every year, as the food is abundant here", said a priest.

Watching Siberian birds while taking the holy dip is pleasing for the people and hence more and more people are visiting the pilgrimage place. These birds migrate from Siberia to the wetlands in India during the winter season every year as temperatures fall up north in Siberia. After spending the winter months in India the birds later flock back to their home grounds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)