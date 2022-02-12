Four terrorists arrested by Sopore Police, Al-Badr module busted in Kashmir

Sopore Police has busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Al Badr by arresting four terrorists and three associates. The terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunition. The police said on receiving specific information, a joint CASO (cordon-and-search operation) by Sopore Police, 32 RR and 92 CRPF Battalion was launched at Rawoocha Rafiabad in Baramulla district that proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr is planning to carry out attacks on security forces in Sopore at several places.

During the search operation, "three uncategorized terrorists were arrested" along with incriminating material including arms and ammunition. During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as Waris Tantray, son of Abdul Lateef Tantray, of Rawoocha Rafiabad, Amir Sultan Wani son of Mohammad Sultan Wani of Nowpora Sopore and Tariq Ahmed Bhat son of Sanaullah Bhat of Chontipora Handwara.

"During the questioning, they revealed that they are working for the last two years for Al-Badr on directions of their handlers Yousuf Balousi, resident of Pakistan, and Khursheed, resident of Anantnag at present in Pakistan," the police said. The terrorists were given the task to revive terrorism in Rafiabad Sopore, recruitment of youth in the outfit, providing logistics support and procurement and arranging weapons for new recruits among others.

Sopore Police said that on their disclosure, another uncategorized terrorist Ashraf Nazir Bhat son of late Nazir Ahmed Bhat along with three terror associates - Mohammad Ashraf Malik, son of Mohammad Akbar Malik of Drungsoo; Mohammad Afzal Thokar, son of Abdul Aziz Thokar of Kalamabad Mawar Handwara; and Shabir Ahmed Shah son of Ghulam Hassan Shah of Sherhama Mawar Handwara were arrested. "Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, a huge amount of cash, and other war-like material were also recovered from their possession," the release said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Dangiwacha Police Station and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

