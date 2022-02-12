MP: Priest, wife found dead on temple premises in Neemuch district

A 50-year-old priest and his wife were found dead on the premises of a temple at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Ramdev temple in Alori Garwara under Ratangarh police station in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said. Bodies of temple priest Kailash Garg and his wife Rekha (42), who lived on the temple premises, were found by villagers in the morning, assistant sub-inspector Shishupal Singh Gaud of Ratangarh police station said. The priest was found hanging in a room, while his wife was found lying in a pool of blood outside with a slit throat, he said.

Villagers initially staged a protest demanding that a case of murder be registered. The protest was withdrawn after the police registered an offence and began a probe, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)