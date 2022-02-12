Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: 2 die in explosion in Bulandshahr factory

Two people have died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, police said.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:12 IST
Visual from the spot near Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, "Two people died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr."

More details are awaited. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

