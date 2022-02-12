Uttar Pradesh: 2 die in explosion in Bulandshahr factory

Two people have died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, police said.

Speaking to ANI on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, "Two people died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr."

More details are awaited. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

