Left Menu

DPR of Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train plan to be ready soon, says minister Danve

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:38 IST
DPR of Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train plan to be ready soon, says minister Danve
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur high speed rail corridor, commonly called bullet train, will be completed by the end of this month or the first week of March.

He also said the Centre has run 1,900 'Kisan Rail' services to help farmers and the agriculture sector, wherein 50 per cent subsidy is given, and an amount of Rs 90 crore has already been allotted by the railways in this regard.

He said bullet train DPRs for seven corridors are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022