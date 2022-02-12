Water supply to Delhi's Shalimar Park, other areas affected due to repair work: DJB

Water supply to Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and several other areas in Delhi have been affected due to repair work being undertaken after some damage in the Jal Vihar main line at Yamuna Vihar, the DJB said on Saturday.

In a tweet, it said, ''URGENT UPDATE: Jal Vihar water main was damaged yesterday by DMRC at Zafrabad Road, Yamuna Vihar. The repair work of this line at 4mtr depth is in process and will take 12 hrs to complete the work.'' It also shared a picture of the site.

Meanwhile, the DMRC issued a statement, saying, ''A water pipeline at Zafrabad Road, Yamuna Vihar, got damaged last night during piling work by DMRC. Delhi Metro did not have prior information about the existence of the pipeline from the agency concerned and being at a depth four metres, it could not be detected during utility identification carried out by DMRC.'' Repair work is underway, and all efforts are being made to complete the work at the earliest, it said.

The DJB, earlier in the day, had tweeted: ''The supply of areas connected with Shalimar Park, Vishwakarma park, Dallupura, Mandawali 2, GT Rd Shahdara UGRs, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Pandav Nagr, Shakarpur, Mother dairy etc will be effected. INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS REGRETTED.'' The DJB also said that due to the installation of flow meter at the outlet line of the Ujwa underground reservoir, water supply will not be available in some of the area on February 14 from 9 am to 6 pm.

The areas affected will include Ujwa, Dhansa and Kazipur, the agency added.

