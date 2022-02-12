Arunachal CS bats for making ANKY & ANBY loan process user friendly

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Saturday emphasised on making the loan process for Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Atma Nirbha Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), more systematic and user friendly.

The chief secretary was chairing a review meeting on ANKY and ANBY, with banks and other stakeholders of the state.

For ease of beneficiaries and to avoid delays and confusions in the loan process, the meeting decided that the entire loan process should be made online for both the schemes from next financial year.

The responsibility to develop the software has been given to three deputy commissioners of Lohit, Tawang, and Papumpare districts, an official communique said.

The DCs would be assisted by a team of NIC, Information & Technology department of the state government and officers from Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

The team has been directed to complete the task by March 18.

Both ANKY and ANBY are credit-linked schemes to boost agriculture and horticulture sectors and to ensure doubling of farmers' income. Kumar suggested that the software should be general in nature so that other departments could use it for the beneficiary oriented schemes and programmes of the Centre and state governments.

He directed the DCs, who were present in the meeting virtually, to review the status of ANKY and ANBY in their respective districts on a daily basis and make the flagship schemes successful.

The meeting also decided that the sanctions of remaining accepted applications on the ANKY and ANBY should be ready for disbursement to the beneficiaries on February 20 or 21.

The government had on February 5 disbursed a loan amount of Rs 32.11 crore under ANKY and ANBY to different self help groups and individuals across the state in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki.

The meeting was also attended by Agriculture Production Commissioner Rajeev Verma, Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, SBI Regional Manager D K Mahato, senior officers from Apex Bank and Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and others, the communique added.

