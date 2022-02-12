Left Menu

Bajrang Dal stages protest at KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut joints, Hyundai, Kia Motors showrooms in Ahmedabad

Bajrang Dal members staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut and showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors in Ahmedabad on Saturday against their alleged social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:28 IST
Bajrang Dal stages protest at KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut joints, Hyundai, Kia Motors showrooms in Ahmedabad
Bajrang Dal's protest in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bajrang Dal members staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut and showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors in Ahmedabad on Saturday against their alleged social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. "They should issue an apology saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India, only then we will forgive them," Jvalit Mehta, North Gujarat convener of Bajrang Dal told ANI.

Earlier, a Delhi based lawyer filed a complaint against Hyundai India, KIA India, KFC India and Pizza Hut India and request to Minister of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Delhi Police to de-register these companies and lodge an FIR against the said companies for the alleged offence of challenging the sovereignty of our country. Complainant Lawyer Vineet Jindal states that the said companies have recently posted on their social media account offensive statements and posts challenging the sovereignty of our country.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor expressed deep regrets over the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet on Kashmir from the official account of the Pakistan Hyundai. "As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts," read the statement issued by South Korea's company on February 8.

The company further said that "once the situation was brought to our attention, we made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence." Notably. Pakistan has designated February 5 as a national holiday in order to "express solidarity" with the Kashmir separatist movement. Since its launch in 1990, anti-India groups and individuals have used Kashmir Day to convince the people in the union territory and incite violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022