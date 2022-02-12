TN CM condoles industrialist Rahul Bajaj's death
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:30 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj.
Stalin tweeted,''Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends.''
