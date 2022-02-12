TN CM condoles industrialist Rahul Bajaj's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

Stalin tweeted,''Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)