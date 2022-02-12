Ex-Army man held for sexual assault of girl in Delhi's Dwarka

Delhi Police has arrested a former Army personnel for alleged sexual assault of a girl in Dwarka district area last month. The arrested accused Rajesh Kumar Malik (38) is a retired Army officer (Subedar) and presently is a wrestling coach in the Haryana government. He is a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh area. The police have recovered one car, Khaki pants and a mobile phone from him.

"On February 4, a case was registered regarding a sexual assault by a man who posed to be a policeman. On January 28, when the girl was sitting with a male friend in a park at Sector 23 of Dwarka, the accused first came to her saying that he was from the Delhi Police and tried to scare them," DCP Dwarka Shankar Chaudhary said. "He extracted Rs 5000 from them and asked them to vacate the park. When the girl and her friend were leaving, the accused said that he would drop the girl home and later sexually assaulted her," he added.

After analyzing several CCTV footage, the accused person was arrested, and eventually it was revealed that he fled from the crime scene by a car. The number plate of the car could not be read as the CCTV footage was blurred, the police said. "The police got the sketch of the accused made from the victim's description. During the investigation, the appearance of the person was cross-checked and verified from the dossier database- one constable of Dwarka North police station recognized the suspect who he had seen around a park during his rounds in 2021," the DCP Dwarka said.

"The constable had clicked photos of his driving license and had taken details from him that time. The sketch and photo in the driving license were matched and the suspect was recognized." "When the police visited the address registered with the driving license, they were told that he didn't live there at present. The suspect was sighted later during the local investigation and the car was also found parked outside his house", said the police. (ANI)

