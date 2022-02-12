Left Menu

Hungary to extend fuel price cap beyond April 3 vote, Orban says

That means a rule capping retail fuel prices at 480 forints ($1.53) per litre will be in place until May 15, after a parliamentary election due on April 3. ($1 = 313.9900 forints)

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:16 IST
Hungary to extend fuel price cap beyond April 3 vote, Orban says
Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's government has decided to extend a cap on fuel prices for another three months beyond its expiry due on Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in his annual state of the nation speech on Saturday.

"The price cap has worked, therefore we are extending this for another three months," Orban said. That means a rule capping retail fuel prices at 480 forints ($1.53) per litre will be in place until May 15, after a parliamentary election due on April 3. ($1 = 313.9900 forints)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022