Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari to be Khadi brand ambassador for Bihar

He will be formally made the brand ambassador soon, Hussain told reporters.Tiwari, who has lent his voice to innumerable foot-tapping numbers, including the Gangs of Wasseypur chart buster jiya ho Bihar ke lala, expressed delight over being chosen as a brand ambassador for his home state.Khadi is already a big brand in itself.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 21:57 IST
Manoj Tiwari to be Khadi brand ambassador for Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will be the ''brand ambassador'' for Khadi and other handicrafts of Bihar, state minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain announced here on Saturday.

Hussain, who holds the Industries portfolio, made the announcement after a meeting which was attended by Tiwari and senior officials of the department.

''Tiwari enjoys tremendous popularity both as a singer and as a political figure. We have taken an in principle decision. He will be formally made the brand ambassador soon'', Hussain told reporters.

Tiwari, who has lent his voice to innumerable foot-tapping numbers, including the ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' chart buster ''jiya ho Bihar ke lala'', expressed delight over being chosen as a brand ambassador for his home state.

''Khadi is already a big brand in itself. It is a matter of pride for me to be associated with a drive to promote use of the fabric which Mahatma Gandhi popularized'', said Tiwari, who hails from Kaimur district of the state. ''Hussain is working tirelessly for the state's industrial development. There could not have been anything more satisfying for me than being a part of this endeavor'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022