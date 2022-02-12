Manoj Tiwari to be Khadi brand ambassador for Bihar
He will be formally made the brand ambassador soon, Hussain told reporters.Tiwari, who has lent his voice to innumerable foot-tapping numbers, including the Gangs of Wasseypur chart buster jiya ho Bihar ke lala, expressed delight over being chosen as a brand ambassador for his home state.Khadi is already a big brand in itself.
- Country:
- India
Bhojpuri singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will be the ''brand ambassador'' for Khadi and other handicrafts of Bihar, state minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain announced here on Saturday.
Hussain, who holds the Industries portfolio, made the announcement after a meeting which was attended by Tiwari and senior officials of the department.
''Tiwari enjoys tremendous popularity both as a singer and as a political figure. We have taken an in principle decision. He will be formally made the brand ambassador soon'', Hussain told reporters.
Tiwari, who has lent his voice to innumerable foot-tapping numbers, including the ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' chart buster ''jiya ho Bihar ke lala'', expressed delight over being chosen as a brand ambassador for his home state.
''Khadi is already a big brand in itself. It is a matter of pride for me to be associated with a drive to promote use of the fabric which Mahatma Gandhi popularized'', said Tiwari, who hails from Kaimur district of the state. ''Hussain is working tirelessly for the state's industrial development. There could not have been anything more satisfying for me than being a part of this endeavor'', he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sebi to auction Ramel Industries' properties on Feb 24
BCL Industries Q3 profit jumps over 2-fold at Rs 24 cr; revenue up 42 pc at Rs 563 cr
Britannia Industries Q3 profit falls 18 pc to Rs 369.18 crore
In Raj budget, govt will try to ensure businesses, industries hit by Covid gain momentum: Gehlot
Adequate measures taken against desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington, says MEA