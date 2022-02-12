Left Menu

All COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Bihar from February 14

All COVID-19 restrictions in Bihar will be lifted from February 14 till further orders, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:05 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"The current status of COVID-19 infection was reviewed today. In view of the continuous decrease in corona infection, all types of restrictions have been lifted from February 14 till further orders," said a tweet from the Chief Minister. Kumar said that all activities will resume normally while complying with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). District authorities have been authorised to impose restrictions as per local circumstances.

"Now all activities will operate normally with COVID appropriate behavior and compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedure. The district officials have been authorized to impose restrictions as per the local circumstances," said another tweet from the Chief Minister. He urged people to still exercise caution, maintain social distancing and wear a mask while going out.

"People are requested to take precautions and use masks, maintain social distancing while going out of the house," added another tweet from Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

