Left Menu

MP govt pays out Rs 7,618 cr to farmers under PM crop insurance scheme

The previous government did not even conduct a survey of crop failure, the chief minister alleged.Union minister Tomar on this occasion stressed the importance of advanced technology and said drones can be used for farming. The Union government has already introduced a policy in this regard, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:20 IST
MP govt pays out Rs 7,618 cr to farmers under PM crop insurance scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday disbursed a total of Rs 7,618 crore to more than 49 lakh farmers towards crop insurance.

It was the biggest direct benefit transfer under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said after initiating the online disbursal at Betul.

''This is a historic day. Rs 7,618 crore is the largest amount disbursed under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme in the country,'' he said.

Earlier, Rs 2,876 crore had been deposited in farmers' account as a compensation for crop failure, he said.

“So far, an assistance of Rs 10,494 crore has been released by the state government for the farmers,” Chouhan added.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar participated in the program virtually.

Chouhan claimed that the previous Congress government had not paid the premium for crop insurance to insurance companies.

“As a result, farmers could not get insurance amount. The previous government did not even conduct a survey of crop failure,” the chief minister alleged.

Union minister Tomar on this occasion stressed the importance of advanced technology and said drones can be used for farming. The Union government has already introduced a policy in this regard, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022