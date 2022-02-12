Female hippo dies at Bilaspur zoo

A four-year-old female hippopotamus died at the Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Prime facie heart attack seemed to be the cause of death, said ranger Sanjay Luther who is attached to the zoological garden.

The animal was buried in the evening after an autopsy. The exact cause of death will become clear after the report of the autopsy becomes available, officials said.

The hippo had been brought here from the Nandankanan Zoological Park of Bhubaneswar in February 2021.

