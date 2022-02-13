Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-02-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 00:22 IST
Second woman's body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers retrieved the body of a second woman from under the debris of a partially collapsed 18-floor apartment block on Saturday night, more than 60 hours after the incident.

The body of Sunita Shrivastava, which was spotted under the debris Friday, was pulled out at 11:30 pm Saturday by the rescue team, a senior police officer told PTI, adding that it has been for postmortem.

The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's sector 109 collapsed Thursday evening, killing two women -- Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava.

Sunita Shrivastava's husband A K Shrivastava, an IRS officer and managing director of Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries and could be rescued from under the debris on Friday following 16 hours of efforts.

The police have lodged an FIR at Bajghera police station against the managing director of realty firm Chintels India on charges of causing death due to negligence, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said.

The Gurugram district administration also instituted a probe into the collapse.

