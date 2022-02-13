Left Menu

25-yrs-old girl gang-raped by four youths in Rajasthan's Churu

A 25 years old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths on the pretext of getting work in Rajasthan's Churu city, informed Mamta Saraswat, DSP Churu on Saturday.

ANI | Churu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-02-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 08:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25 years old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths on the pretext of getting work in Rajasthan's Churu city, informed Mamta Saraswat, DSP Churu on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Saraswat said, "The victim was called by four youths to Churu on the pretext of getting work and raped the 25 years old girl. Then, all the four accused tied her hands and feet and later pushed her from the roof in a state of intoxication. However, the girl's life was saved as the rope got stuck on a pole."

After getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot and saved the girl. "The accused's medical checkup was done at a government hospital and a case of gang rape has been registered against the youths on behalf of the victim's statements," the DSP added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

