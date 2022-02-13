Left Menu

One held for raping mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra's Palghar

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, said Manor police.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-02-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 08:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the Manor police, the accused, a resident of Dapchari Sutar Pada in the Vikramgarh area of Palghar district, has been allegedly raping a woman from his village for the last five months.

The matter came to light when the woman became pregnant, after which the victim's family registered a case at the nearest police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

