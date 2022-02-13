Left Menu

Speech, hearing impaired Muslim father-son take care of Hindu temple in J-K's Srinagar

A hearing and speech impaired Muslim father-son duo have been looking after a Shiva temple for years and setting an example of communal harmony in the valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-02-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 09:21 IST
Speech, hearing impaired Muslim father-son take care of Hindu temple in J-K's Srinagar
Speech, hearing impaired Muslim father-son duo takes care of Hindu temple in J-K's Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A hearing and speech impaired Muslim father-son duo have been looking after a Shiva temple for years and setting an example of communal harmony in the valley. The father and Ahmad Alai have been caretakers of Gopi Tirith Temple, a small Shiva temple in Zabarwan hills in Srinagar.

Nisar Ahmad Alai and his father have been taking care of the temple for more than six years. Nisar cleans the premises, maintains the gardens and grows vegetables in the temple courtyard.

The locals believe that this temple is a sign of Kashmir's mutual brotherhood. Speaking ANI, Firdous, a local resident said "they are working as caretakers for a long time now and are responsible for its upkeep. It is a sign of Kashmir's brotherhood which is every citizen's moral responsibility."

"In case father and son are not able to take care of than other people also keep looking after the temple," he said. Another local resident Umer said there are many examples in Jammu and Kashmir where the Muslim community takes care of Hindu temples.

"Our Muslim community boy is taking care of this Shiva temple. This is not a unique case, there are many temples in the valley where the Muslim community takes care of Hindu temples. All the religions live here in harmony and respect each other's religion," Umer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers; U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022