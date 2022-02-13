Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco to investment fund
The announcement on state media comes as the oil firm is valued just under 2 trillion. The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94 of the company. It offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadhs Tadawul stock market in 2019.
Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on state media comes as the oil firm is valued just under $2 trillion. The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94% of the company. It offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019.
