Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco to investment fund

The announcement on state media comes as the oil firm is valued just under 2 trillion. The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94 of the company. It offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadhs Tadawul stock market in 2019.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)
Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on state media comes as the oil firm is valued just under $2 trillion. The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94% of the company. It offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019.

