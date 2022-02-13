Left Menu

COVID-19: Mizoram registers 1,883 new recoveries

With 10,802 active COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the state registered 634 deaths so far informed, the state Department of Information and Public Relation on Sunday.

ANI | Aizwal (Mizoram) | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

With 1,883 new recoveries, the state lodged a total of 1,81,931 recoveries and the recovery improved to 94.08 per cent.

As many as 1,93,367 COVID cases have been reported in the state. The COVID bulletin reads a new death in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

