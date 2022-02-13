Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln - state TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-02-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 14:27 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Eleven people including nine foreigners have been sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia on charges of laundering ten billion riyals ($2.67 billion), state TV reported on Sunday quoting a prosecution statement.
The judiciary also ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and assets from seized investment portfolios, the report added.
($1 = 3.7516 riyals)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
