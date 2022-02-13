Left Menu

Two abducted laborers rescued from Arunachal Pradesh's Longding

Longding district police of Arunachal Pradesh has successfully rescued two abducted laborers on Saturday night.

ANI | Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:27 IST
SP, Longding along with the two rescued labourers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Longding district police of Arunachal Pradesh has successfully rescued two abducted laborers on Saturday night. Longding district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Harimohan Meena told ANI, "Suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-KYA) insurgents had abducted three laborers from the Pumao area in Longding district along Indo-Myanmar border on January 31 night. Later, the insurgents had released one of them."

"The rescued persons are visibly in good health and have proceeded for a medical checkup", added the SP. As per the SP, those rescued have been identified as Hiren Konch and Ramashis Mahato who were engaged in road construction work in the Pumao area. The insurgents had abducted and taken them to Nyasa village in Nagaland, added Meena. (ANI)

