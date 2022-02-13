Left Menu

Rural entrepreneurs are changing face of the world, says Rahul Gandhi on National Women's Day

On the occasion of National Women's Day, the Wayand office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a video to show "how rural entrepreneurs are changing the face of the world."

ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 13-02-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 18:53 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of National Women's Day, the Wayand office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a video to show "how rural entrepreneurs are changing the face of the world." "Rural entrepreneurs are changing the face of the world. Initiative like this can strengthen rural economy, bring about women empowerment and ensure a better future," tweeted the office of Gandhi.

The Wayanad MP extended his best wishes on the occasion and said that when the villages in the country grow, India grows as well. "When villages grow, India grows. All my best wishes! #NationalWomensDay", the tweet added. (ANI)

