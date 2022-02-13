Left Menu

Life Insurance Corp files draft papers for India's largest IPO

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:30 IST
Life Insurance Corp files draft papers for India's largest IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has filed draft papers with the market regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) that is widely expected to be the country's largest public issue.

The IPO by India's largest insurer will offload 316.25 million shares, according to the draft prospectus dated Feb. 13. (Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru;Rupam Jain in Mumbai, Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, and Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022