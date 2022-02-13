Biden to speak with Zelenskiy on Sunday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:43 IST
President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said.
The call is expected to occur at around 10:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT).
