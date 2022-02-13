Left Menu

Maha: 2 booked for duping woman of Rs 50 lakh, molesting her

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:03 IST
Maha: 2 booked for duping woman of Rs 50 lakh, molesting her
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been booked for allegedly duping a woman to the tune of Rs 50 lakh and also molesting her on the pretext of using black magic to cure a knee ailment of the victim's mother, a Pune police official said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old woman had got in touch with self-styled tantrik Rajendra Kanna (45) through his associate Manish Shinde (42), he said.

''On the pretext of curing the woman's mother's knee pain, the two duped her of Rs 50 lakh by claiming to perform various rituals in 2018 and 2019. Shinde promised the woman that he would get the money back and molested her,'' he said.

The two have been charged under IPC as well as Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act provisions for molestation and other offences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022