Maha: 2 booked for duping woman of Rs 50 lakh, molesting her

Two people have been booked for allegedly duping a woman to the tune of Rs 50 lakh and also molesting her on the pretext of using black magic to cure a knee ailment of the victim's mother, a Pune police official said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old woman had got in touch with self-styled tantrik Rajendra Kanna (45) through his associate Manish Shinde (42), he said.

''On the pretext of curing the woman's mother's knee pain, the two duped her of Rs 50 lakh by claiming to perform various rituals in 2018 and 2019. Shinde promised the woman that he would get the money back and molested her,'' he said.

The two have been charged under IPC as well as Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act provisions for molestation and other offences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)