UP: As Bareilly goes to polls tomorrow, small scale industrialists demand "no inspector raj", locals seek more large scale industries

Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, which will go to Assembly polls in the second phase of elections on February 14, has more than 800 small scale industries and four large scale industries. However, the small-scale industrialists here in Bareilly majorly demand "no inspector raj" and they should be allowed to work freely. On the other hand, although locals demand more large-scale industries experts say there is a lack of availability of plots for the same.

Added to that, locals in a conversation with ANI, said that for the past 28 years, no large-scale industries have been set up in Bareilly. Moreover, large-scale industries involved in producing synthetic and chemical materials stopped their production here in the Bareilly unit in 1995. Here, the Turpentine unit was also shut down in 2004, and the Vimco unit was shut down in 2015. Suresh Sundrani, National Vice President, Indian Industries Association told ANI, "Small scale industries were doing good but since the onset of the pandemic, things have affected us just like others. Food-related industries incurred more losses. The problem of large scale industry is the availability of plots which is not there in Bareilly."

"'Audhyogik kshetra mega food park' at Baheri assembly seat built-in vast 700 acres was fully developed by the state government last year. It has properly made buildings, roads, and every facility but UPSIDA (Uttar Pradesh State Industries Development Authority) has not declared its offer yet for the companies," he said. Added to this, developed in a PPP model Bareilly's Textile park has still not functioned till date due to multiple of which the major one is an investment of the industry, he added.

Ashutosh Sharma, BJP state co-convener, MSME cell told, "Industries in Bareilly is hampered due to Coronavirus pandemic. Efforts are being made to bring big industries in Rubber factory area." Sharma said, "through big industries, talents do get acknowledged at local levels. If a small-scale industry faces any type of complications, they require help from Delhi or other such places. If big industries do come, small scale industry also benefits from it."

55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun, and Shahjahanpur. The second phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place tomorrow that will seal the fate of 586 candidates on 55 Assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)