Left Menu

UP: As Bareilly goes to polls tomorrow, small scale industrialists demand "no inspector raj", locals seek more large scale industries

Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, which will go to Assembly polls in the second phase of elections on February 14, has more than 800 small scale industries and four large scale industries.

ANI | Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 23:08 IST
UP: As Bareilly goes to polls tomorrow, small scale industrialists demand "no inspector raj", locals seek more large scale industries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, which will go to Assembly polls in the second phase of elections on February 14, has more than 800 small scale industries and four large scale industries. However, the small-scale industrialists here in Bareilly majorly demand "no inspector raj" and they should be allowed to work freely. On the other hand, although locals demand more large-scale industries experts say there is a lack of availability of plots for the same.

Added to that, locals in a conversation with ANI, said that for the past 28 years, no large-scale industries have been set up in Bareilly. Moreover, large-scale industries involved in producing synthetic and chemical materials stopped their production here in the Bareilly unit in 1995. Here, the Turpentine unit was also shut down in 2004, and the Vimco unit was shut down in 2015. Suresh Sundrani, National Vice President, Indian Industries Association told ANI, "Small scale industries were doing good but since the onset of the pandemic, things have affected us just like others. Food-related industries incurred more losses. The problem of large scale industry is the availability of plots which is not there in Bareilly."

"'Audhyogik kshetra mega food park' at Baheri assembly seat built-in vast 700 acres was fully developed by the state government last year. It has properly made buildings, roads, and every facility but UPSIDA (Uttar Pradesh State Industries Development Authority) has not declared its offer yet for the companies," he said. Added to this, developed in a PPP model Bareilly's Textile park has still not functioned till date due to multiple of which the major one is an investment of the industry, he added.

Ashutosh Sharma, BJP state co-convener, MSME cell told, "Industries in Bareilly is hampered due to Coronavirus pandemic. Efforts are being made to bring big industries in Rubber factory area." Sharma said, "through big industries, talents do get acknowledged at local levels. If a small-scale industry faces any type of complications, they require help from Delhi or other such places. If big industries do come, small scale industry also benefits from it."

55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun, and Shahjahanpur. The second phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place tomorrow that will seal the fate of 586 candidates on 55 Assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022