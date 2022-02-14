Left Menu

Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-02-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 11:26 IST
Apollo Global Management will invest $1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties in a deal that includes Apollo taking a minority stake in Aldar's investment unit, Aldar said on Monday.

Apollo-managed funds and clients will also invest $500 million into a land joint venture with Aldar, which built the Abu Dhabi Formula One race track and counts Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala among its shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

