Nuclear talks not at a dead end, Iran foreign ministry spokesman says
Iran nuclear talks in Vienna have not reached a dead-end, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday during a news conference in Tehran.
Saeed Khatibzadeh added that key issues that need political decisions are under discussion in Vienna. The spokesman also said that Tehran had already taken its political decision by staying in the 2015 nuclear deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018.
