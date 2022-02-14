IEA's Birol hopes OPEC+ can close gap between words and actions -state TV via translator
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:36 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The International Energy Agency's chief Fatih Birol said on Monday that he hopes OPEC+ can close the gap between their words and their actions.
Speaking at an industry event in Cairo broadcasted by Egyptian state television, Birol added that the politicization of gas markets in Europe benefits no one.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fatih Birol
- Europe
- Birol
- Cairo
- Egyptian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-NATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia
WRAPUP 2-NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
WRAPUP 1-NATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia
Storm Malik hits northern Europe with force; at least 4 dead
WRAPUP 3-NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia