Left Menu

London stocks tumble as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh

UK shares fell on Monday, as warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine sapped appetite for riskier assets, while oil prices at seven-year highs limited losses in heavyweight energy stocks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 14:37 IST
London stocks tumble as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares fell on Monday, as warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine sapped appetite for riskier assets, while oil prices at seven-year highs limited losses in heavyweight energy stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index sank 2.2%, with financial stocks leading declines. Local benchmark 10-year bond yields fell from three-year highs, as investors rushed towards safer investments.

The United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, with Moscow having amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border. Fears of a possible conflict had battered most stock markets last week. Focus is now on Ukraine's intent to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war.

British energy stocks fell the least, as oil prices climbed on the prospect of supply disruptions caused by any escalation over Ukraine. "Just as the storm of COVID appeared to be receding, the growing expectation of an invasion of Ukraine is the fresh threat now unnerving investors," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The twin troubles of a looming conflict and soaring (oil) prices are likely to be behind the plunge in investor confidence." The domestically-focussed midcap index lost 2.2%, with industrials and consumer discretionary stocks coming under the most pressure.

Sportswear retailer JD Sports fell 3.3%, after Britain fined the firm and Footasylum a combined 4.7 million pounds ($6.34 million) for breaching an order that prevented the firms from integrating further. Airline logistics provider John Menzies dropped 5.2%, after Kuwait-based National Aviation Services said a 469 million pound takeover proposal rejected by John Menzies represented a "full and fair value" for the British airport services group.

($1 = 0.7409 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022