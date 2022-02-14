Left Menu

Nuclear talks 'not at a dead end', Iran foreign ministry spokesman says

Khatibzadeh’s assessment came hours after Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said progress in the talks was becoming "more difficult every moment… while Western parties 'pretend' to come up with initiatives to avoid their commitments". On another issue, Khatibzadeh said a prisoner swap deal with the United States was on the agenda in parallel with the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:28 IST
Nuclear talks 'not at a dead end', Iran foreign ministry spokesman says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal are not at a dead-end but key outstanding issues require political decisions by the West, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Iran has already taken its political decision by staying in the deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters in Tehran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break. Delegates have said the talks have made limited progress since they resumed in November after a five-month hiatus.

"There is no dead-end in Vienna. Negotiations are underway as before and exchanges are taking place between the delegations," Khatibzadeh said. "What is going on today in the talks is a continuation of important and critical points. Our distance from an agreement depends on the will of the West's side," he added.

"If the United States and Europe respond to Iran today - within the framework of JCPOA — we can announce in Vienna tomorrow that we have reached an agreement," he said, using the acronym for the official name of the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Khatibzadeh's assessment came hours after Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said progress in the talks was becoming "more difficult every moment… while Western parties 'pretend' to come up with initiatives to avoid their commitments".

On another issue, Khatibzadeh said a prisoner swap deal with the United States was on the agenda in parallel with the nuclear talks in Vienna. "But it seems the U.S. has not made a decision on it. Perhaps it is waiting for the results of the talks," he said.

Iran has in recent years arrested dozens of dual nationals, including several Americans, mostly on espionage charges. It accuses Washington of holding Iranian prisoners allegedly for violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Rights activists accuse Iran of trying to use the detentions to win concessions from other countries. Iran dismisses the charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022