Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its territorial waters -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A senior Russian military official on Monday said Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, the Interfax news agency reported.
Any such decision would, however, be taken only at the "highest level", the official said.
The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. condemns N.Korea missile launch, urges no more destabilising acts
U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labour
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out and more
Malaysian firms facing U.S. bans over forced labour summoned by ministry
Taiwan VP, in U.S., repeats accusation China blocked vaccine access