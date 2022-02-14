Left Menu

Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its territorial waters -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

A senior Russian military official on Monday said Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, the Interfax news agency reported.

Any such decision would, however, be taken only at the "highest level", the official said.

The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.

