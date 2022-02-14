Left Menu

Iran 'in a hurry' to reach agreement in nuclear talks - foreign minister

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:55 IST
Iran 'in a hurry' to reach agreement in nuclear talks - foreign minister
Hossein Amirabdollahian Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran is keen to reach a swift agreement with world powers in nuclear talks in Vienna, provided its national interests are protected, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday.

"Tehran is in a hurry to reach agreement in Vienna, but this should be within the framework of our national interest," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference, in which he also urged Western powers to stop "playing with time".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022