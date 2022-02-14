Iran 'in a hurry' to reach agreement in nuclear talks - foreign minister
Iran is keen to reach a swift agreement with world powers in nuclear talks in Vienna, provided its national interests are protected, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday.
"Tehran is in a hurry to reach agreement in Vienna, but this should be within the framework of our national interest," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference, in which he also urged Western powers to stop "playing with time".
