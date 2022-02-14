Geopolitics driving oil prices higher, UAE energy min says
Oil prices are being driven higher by geopolitical tensions, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday, adding that he didn't believe Russia would invade Ukraine.
"I don't think we need to escalate more than what is said... I am on the side of the camp that doesn't see it happening," he told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event in Cairo, referring to a possible Russian invasion.
