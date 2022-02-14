Maha to conduct coal phase down study at power plants: Minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to undertake a comprehensive study to determine how ageing and polluting coal-fired power plants in the state can be phased down in a systematic manner, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday.

He said an audit of all power plants in Maharashtra for pollution control measures will be done and those not meeting prescribed standards will face decisive action.

Thackeray was speaking after visiting a pond at Nandgaon village near here where ash slurry was being dumped by the state-run Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS).

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) directed the KTPS to stop dumping ash slurry in the pond after local residents complained the industrial waste was causing pollution.

The minister assured locals of permanent closure of ash slurry dumps at both Nandgaon and Waregaon (also in Nagpur district) and restoration of ponds at the two villages in their original state.

A statement from the environment minister's office said the the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a comprehensive study to determine how ageing and polluting coal-fired power facilities in the state can be phased down in a systematic manner.

"After receiving multiple complaints, especially from women of Nandgaon, and taking action, I decided to take stock of the ground situation. I have directed that the Nandgaon ash pond to be restored to its original state within the next 15 days. Nandgaon and Waregaon ash ponds will be permanently shut," said Thackeray.

Maharashtra's decision to conduct this study holds significance in the light of announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow setting a 2070 Net Zero goal for India, the statement said.

Maharashtra currently has an installed capacity of 13,602 MW of which coal-fired thermal power accounts for nearly 75 per cent, or 10,170 MW, according to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

State-owned thermal power stations include those at Chandrapur, Koradi, Khaperkheda, Nashik, Parli, Bhusawal and Paras.

Thackeray said pollution control measures, including installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for air pollution, will be undertaken at all power plants across the state, starting with Koradi and Khaperkheda.

FGD is a mechanism used to remove sulphur dioxide from emissions.

"We will ensure 100 per cent fly ash utilisation as per central government norms. The fly ash will also be used for infrastructure projects," he stated.

The minister also announced that an audit of all power plants in Maharashtra for pollution control measures will be conducted.

"An audit of all power plants in Maharashtra for pollution control measures will be done. The power plants that are not meeting prescribed standards will face decisive action. A mitigation plan will be developed for this," said Thackeray.

During his visit to the city, the minister also took part in a review meeting with officials at the Nagpur divisional commissionerate.

