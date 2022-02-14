Left Menu

Retail inflation rises to 6.01 pc in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Retail inflation rose to 6.01 percent in January on an annual basis and breached the RBI's upper tolerance level, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items, as per government data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.66 percent in December 2021 and 4.06 percent in January 2021.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket was 5.43 percent in January 2022 as against 4.05 percent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation at 4 percent, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

