UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity.

In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missile strikes on UAE targets that have triggered Emirati and U.S. air defenses and seen American troops briefly taking shelter.

