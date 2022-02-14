UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks
UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity.
In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missile strikes on UAE targets that have triggered Emirati and U.S. air defenses and seen American troops briefly taking shelter.
